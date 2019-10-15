Ruck’s Meat Processing recalls cured smoked beef due to possible metal shavings

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. (KEYC) — Ruck’s Meat Processing is voluntarily recalling cured smoked beef that may be contaminated with metal fragments.
The Belle Plaine, Minn., company received a complaint from a consumer who found metal fragments in a piece of cured smoked beef.
Ruck’s Meat Processing has removed all cured smoked beef from its store shelves.
Consumers who purchased this product should throw it away or return it to Ruck’s Meat Processing. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruck’s Meat Processing at (952) 873-2848.
The label of Ruck’s Meat Processing Cured Smoked Beef subject to this recall bears the establishment number “8921” inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection and a date of October 4, 2019.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the company have not received any reports of adverse reactions or illnesses due to the consumption of this product.
