Authorities identify body found by hunter in rural Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found in rural Mankato.
The deceased person has been identified as 23-year-old Shane Zephier of Minneapolis.
Authorities report that Zephier was arrested by the Lake Crystal Police Department on Aug. 27 for shoplifting at a local convenience store and to further investigate an arrest warrant that was determined to be nonextraditable.
Zephier was later released from the Blue Earth County Jail on Aug. 27. Zephier was last seen walking away from the Blue Earth County Justice Center alone just after 3 p.m. wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt and black shoes.
The incident remains under investigation in conjunction with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 304-4863.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.