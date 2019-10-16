BECHS is set for its first Family Fun Day event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re in the mood for some non–Halloween fun, MEA weekend is approaching and the Blue Earth County Historical Society is celebrating with its first ever Family Fun day.
The weekend activities are centered around the 100th anniversary of Ripley’s ‘Believe It or Not!’
Families will have the opportunity to check out the new exhibit of the Blue Earth County's own edition of 'Believe It or Not!' artifacts.
“To take out the stuff in our collection that doesn’t normally get to come out, that doesn’t really fit in to any other exhibit... the odd unusual things that really showcase what early museum collections were like and tell the story of how as an organization we collected things that we look at today and go ‘How does that relate to Blue Earth County?’ but they relate it to people of the past,” BECHS’s communication manager Heather Harren said.
Other hands–on activities will be featured to connect with visiting kids of all ages.
The event begins tomorrow through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
