City of Wells awarded Purple Heart status

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — The city of Wells has been declared a Purple Heart City.
“To be a living Purple Heart veteran like myself it’s, really, it’s an honor, but it’s a life-long sacrifice,” Purple Heart Veteran Ryan Sabinish said.
Ryan Sabinish is a recipient of the Purple Heart, a recognition given to military members who are killed or wounded in combat.
Sabinish was wounded from a bomb in southern Iraq in 2007.
He's now welcoming Wells as a new Purple Heart City.
Mayor David Braun says he hopes to see more southern Minnesota cities and counties become Purple Heart communities.
“The southern Minnesota culture really in the last five to ten years has really had a big push for honoring our veterans,” said Braun.
Sabinish says the Purple Heart holds significance for any city that wants to join those who already hold the title.
“It’s to show appreciation as a community, to show appreciation for the sacrifices that some of the residents in the community have made,” Sabinish said.
