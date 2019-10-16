Former Gov. Mark Dayton’s portrait to be unveiled this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - When former Gov. Mark Dayton’s official portrait is unveiled later this week, it will feature the two-term Democrat in front of the Capitol building.
Dayton tells Minnesota Public Radio that he wanted a strong "supporting cast" in the painting to be unveiled Thursday, and the Capitol fit the bill.
The building got a $300 million restoration during his time in office. Dayton says the best advice he got on leaving office was to take six months to decompress before jumping into other commitments.
