Greater Mankato Area United Way campaign goal update

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area United Way is two months into their campaign year, aiming to raise $2.06 million for 55 different partner programs.
Only two months in, the United Way is nearly 40% to its goal, as they have $1.3 million dollars remaining.
That money goes directly to gaps in our region which includes a four-county area that includes: Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur Counties. The money raised must go towards basic needs, health and/or education.
“Last year we helped 51,000 people, a little bit over that, and there is thousands of more beyond so if everyone were to give something that never gave before, and of course those that always give to give, we’d be able to help the thousands of more that we need to keep our communities strong,” Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said.
Upcoming events benefiting the Greater Mankato Area United Way include Gowns in the Gallery as well as the Fire & Ice Ball.
