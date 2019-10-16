Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections hosts viewing of Somali-American documentary “(Mid)West of Somalia”

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A short film documenting the lives of nine Somali-American men and women living in southern Minnesota will have a viewing on Wednesday in Mankato at the Greater Mankato Development Center.
The 35-minute film called “(Mid)West of Somalia” was put together by Martin Lang, a professor in communication studies at Gustavus, along with Noah O’Ryan, a student at the time of production who is now a Gustavus alum.
The film took more than two years to complete and the goal with the film is to educate the community on the growing population of Somali-Americans in Minnesota.
“As a media scholar, I was frustrated at the gap that I saw between the way that Somali folks are represented in mainstream media, which is generally not very flattering, and the reality I saw with the people I came to know in the community. The idea was to work with my Somali friends and neighbors to bring different stories forward,” said Martin Lang, a professor at Gustavus and co-writer of the film.
The viewing is hosted by Mankato Area Cross Cultural Connections and will be held in the Sakatah Room at the Greater Mankato Business Development Center with a panel to follow on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public.
