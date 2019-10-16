Mankato Marathon preparation and injury prevention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Mankato Marathon coming up this weekend, a physical therapist at the Mankato Clinic is sharing tips on how runners can prevent injury.
Many runners are now on the last leg of training and Travis Mattson suggests runners take it easy going into the weekend to prevent injury, then once they cross the finish line, he says runners should try mixing up their routines to prevent overuse of muscles.
“Building that strength is going to be very important for running. Having a large hill to sprint up or to be able to push through that or the final sprint to the finish, trying to have that strength and power at the very end on top of the endurance they’re already training for can be very important,” said physical therapist with the Mankato Clinic, Travis Mattson.
The 10th Annual Mankato Marathon festivities begin on Friday with the main event on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.