New dog park in St. Peter becoming a reality

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of St. Peter is looking to add a new dog park as the current park on Rabbit Road is prone to flooding much of the year.
The City of St. Peter and the River Valley Dog Park Association are pooling their efforts and funds to make the project happen.
The River Valley Dog Park Association posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that they are $7,000 dollars away from reaching their goal of $32,000 dollars needed before they can breaking ground.
The new site is located on W. Swift Street across from the St. Peter Armory.
“St. Peter is very close to getting a new dog park, really this all came about because our current dog park has been underwater for the better part of the last two years,” said Joey Schugel, City of St. Peter director of recreation and leisure services.
The new site was approved at St. Peter’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
