New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House prepares for opening day

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — One New Ulm man is continuing his Halloween tradition of building a haunted house every year.
Doug Hughes, the creative director of the New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House, is on his fifth year creating the haunted house in their current building.
Each year has a different theme, with this years' theme being 'Full Moon Manor.'
He said the tries to come up with ideas a year in advance.
“They can expect to be scared, but it’s a fun scare, where at the end, hopefully they’ll be laughing. Basically a haunted house is live theater. So you’re immersed in the theater. You’re going to walk through and feel like you’re part of this mansion and different rooms," Hughes said.
The house takes a month and a half to build.
Admission, which is cash only, is $10 for a regular ticket, $15 for a fast pass and $3 for a kids’ tour.
The house is open on Oct. 18 and 19 from 7 to 10 p.m., Oct. 25 and 26 during those same times and Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
There will also be a tour with no lights on in the house on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 from 9:30 to 11 p.m. and a kids tour with lights on and no scares on Oct. 31 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The house is located at 21 South Minnesota Street in New Ulm.
The entrance is in the back alley.
