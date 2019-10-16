Southern Minnesota agriculture businesses watch trade talks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Agriculture businesses are hopeful that the Trump Administration can keep making progress on a trade deal with China.
Protein Sources, a southern Minnesota feed mill that also provides feed transportation services, said tariffs have impacted many of the corn and soybean producers they work with, adding that there has been a global decrease in demand, creating more supply in the region.
They said news of a possible agreement could increase global demand, adding that it could open up new markets.
“You know, the Chinese is one thing that’s a hot topic, but also the USMCA agreement, that is out there with our trade partners in North America, will definitely open up some new markets for both corn, soybeans and livestock," said controller Dan Sohre.
China and the U.S. are in the first phases of a trade agreement.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.