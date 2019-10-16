Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation awards nearly $50,000 in grant funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) awards nearly $50,000 in grant funds to several local municipalities as part of its “small town grant program”
The program is tailored to support towns with a population of 5,000 or less in SMIF's 20-county region.
Area towns that will benefit from the grant funds include the Amboy Area Community Club, Blue Earth's Economic Development Authority, the Cities of Eagle Lake and Kasota.
Funds will be used in various ways to boost community projects in each town.
Some of those projects vary from community development plans in Amboy and Kasota to supporting programs like Music in the Park in Eagle Lake.
Here is a full breakdown of the awards:
- $10,000 to Amboy Area Community Club to create a visionary plan for the continued viability of the historic downtown area of Amboy.
- $7,500 to Blue Earth Economic Development Authority to support SHOP Blue Earth which will provide local high school students with resources to learn more about career options in the community.
- $5,000 to the City of Eagle Lake to support a Music in the Park program in order to promote the collective enjoyment of music in an outdoor setting.
- $6,300 to the City of Grand Meadow to support the development of “community nights” which will focus on providing opportunities for people to be more engaged in the community.
- $10,000 to the City of Kasota to develop a strategic plan and shared mission for the community of Kasota.
- $10,000 to Saint Charles Public Schools to create a vision for the future of shared community spaces in Saint Charles.
For more information on SMIF’s grantmaking, contact Jennifer Heien at jenniferh@smifoundation.org or 507-214-7040.
