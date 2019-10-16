St. Peter’s 5th annual haunted hay ride ready to open tomorrow

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - For the 5th year, St. Peter’s Haunted Hay Ride will take place at Mill Pond.
The haunted scene is organized by the subcommittee of the Nicollet County Trail Association.
Seven members of the committee set up and play a part in the 5–day event while other non–profit organizations join.
A part of the proceeds will benefit the trail association for grooming and maintenance cost.
Outside of that, the focus is making the ride creative.
“A lot of us have different ideas and it basically takes a melting pot of everybody to come us with those different ideas. We have scenes that are a little bit more mobile and interactive – then we also have some still scenes. Sometimes, it’s just seeing things on TV that you think is fun and sometimes it’s just your own creative imagination that comes us with stuff,” Nicollet County Trail Association’s Al Campbell said.
The ADA–accessible hay ride begins tomorrow, starting at seven and will continue through the weekend onto next weekend.
