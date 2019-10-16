State Patrol reminds drivers to stay cautious in the Fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This fall, the Minnesota State Patrol reminds people to reduce speed when approaching hazards like farm equipment and deer.
Drivers should slow down when approaching slow-moving equipment and reduce their speed when nearing wooded areas or fields being harvested.
Farmers should make sure their equipment has proper signage, lighting and turn signals. Deer are even less predictable. If you see a deer, brake and hit the deer, as swerving can cause a more serious accident.
“Yeah, we’ve already seen an increase in car verses deer hits, and a lot of it’s the weather’s been changing, so the deer are becoming more active, but also with the farmers in the fields, they’re starting to push the deer out of the fields and across the roadways,” says Sergeant Troy Christianson.
If you’ve hit a deer, pull over, call 911, make the report and stay in your car.
