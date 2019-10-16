USDA safety net program enrollment opens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Enrollment opens for two safety net programs initiated by the United States Department of Agriculture.
Through the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs, Ag producers can receive financial support should revenue dip below the guaranteed level set by the USDA.
Farmers received $1.5 billion for the 2018 crop year through the programs.
Signup for the 2019 crop year closes March 15, 2020 and the 2020 crop year signup period closes on June 30 next year.
More than 20 types of crop are protected in the two programs, authorized by the 2018 Farm Bill.
Producers can enroll for both crop years at the same time at their local FSA office.
