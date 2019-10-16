West one win away from state

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West boys’ soccer team played host to Worthington in the Section 2A semifinals Tuesday.
What a difference a year makes, Scarlets only won two games in 2018 while Worthington won another section title.
It’s 2019 now, and Mankato West goes from a two win team to a two loss team coming into this contest.
Scarlets have done a great job all year and played their game Tuesday afternoon.
West goes on to win, 2-1.
West plays this Thursday in New Prague at 5:00 against Bloomington Kennedy for a shot at the Section 2A title.
Winner of that game punches a ticket to the state tournament.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.