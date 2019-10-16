Young professionals get chance to practice professional communication

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Communicating in a professional setting is a lot different from chatting with friends and family.
In an effort to enhance those professional communication skills, Minnesota State University, Mankato is encouraging students to step out of their comfort zone for their annual internship and full-time career fair.
“Anytime you can get exposure and put yourself out there, try out that elevator pitch or introduce yourself professionally, it’s all about connections and relationships even in 2019,” said Karina Clennon, the assistant director of MSU-Mankato’s Career Development Center.
It doesn't matter the year, freshman through senior, it's never too early to practice speaking professionally.
According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, nearly 73% of working interns receive a full-time job offer from the company they interned for, while working multiple internships only strengthens your chances of landing the job you want.
“We encourage first year students because it’s a lot easier to attend a recruiting event as a first year student when the pressure isn’t on," Clennon added. "Then, by the time you’ve attended maybe three times you’re prepared and you know how to professionally introduce yourself to employers.”
It all starts with the steps and foundation we lay early in college.
Get that professional practice, 'Future You' might say thanks.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.