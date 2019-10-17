After School Ninjas to reopen in January

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new after school program is gearing up to open its doors, offering a unique spin on the afternoon.
After a brief time being open last year, owner Tim Flynn is back and running After School Ninjas.
It's a creative program that offers fun, physical activity in the form of karate drills.
“I think for kids it’s something different. It’s not your typical after school program. You don’t just come and play games right away. You come and you’ll learn martial arts in a fun way," Flynn said.
After School Ninjas is opening its doors on January 6, 2020, in the Bel Mar Mall in Mankato.
