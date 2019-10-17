Corteva harvests hybrid seeds of the future

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many farmers are in the field for harvest season along with researchers at Corteva Agriscience collecting data on the hybrid seeds of the future.
Hybrid corn seeds are undergoing the final test of their productivity and efficiency this harvest season as they measure yield, moisture, ease of harvest and profit measures.
It can take up to eight years for a new seed to reach the point of being planted and harvested.
“Moisture is getting closer to 20 on the adaptive hybrids here, we’re hoping they continue to go down, it helps on the bottom line for growers. Really our job is to sort through those thousands and thousands of possible hybrids and pick the winner for them and make sure they do a good job for the grower,” Research Scientist Dr. Paul Gaspar said.
Along with their research, they measure seed density and their insect and herbicide-resistant traits.
