Enrollment for safety net programs on 2020 crop year opens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Agriculture risk coverage and price loss coverage programs are now open for enrollment for the 2020 crop year.
Enrollment for the two USDA safety net programs for the 2020 crop year opened on Oct. 7 and the 2019 crop year sign-up opened in early September.
Producers that enrolled for the 2018 crop year are already receiving more than $1.5 billion in payments under the programs.
Changes in the 2018 farm bill included the number of years farmers are tied to one coverage plan.
“The election that they make for the 2019 and 2020 years will remain, but then every year 2021 through 2023 they’ll get to make an election every year. Prior farm bill had one election and that was locked in for the life of that farm bill,” said Bradley Flatin, the FSA county executive director for Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties.
Enrollment for 2019 crop coverage runs through March 15, 2020, and enrollment for 2020 crop coverage runs through June 30, 2021.
Also in 2020, farmers will have the option to update yields based on 2013 to 2017 crop years.
For more information, refer to your local FSA office.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.