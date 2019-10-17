Minnesota Music Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm is set to induct six musical acts or bands into the hall, throwing an induction ceremony in their honor.
Taking place Nov. 1, this event covers all genres of music.
The criteria for the musicians? Doing considerable merit into the Minnesota state music industry.
“We all like different music. We try to encompass all the different genres of music. I don’t think there is anybody that hates music. Minnesota is so great with the music,” Hall of Fame Accountant Dodie Wendinger said.
The Minnesota Music Hall of Fame starting inducting musicians into its Hall of Fame in 1989.
Since then, they have inducted 181 acts.
