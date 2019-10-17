Sleepy Eye teens remember friend, brother

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) — A simple idea to honor a brother and friend turned into a small but festive parade in Sleepy Eye Tuesday.
Senior Kyle Fischer wanted a way to memorialize his brother, Kaleb, who died in a farming accident on November 19, 2018.
Kyle’s friend and classmate Patrick Hoffman took the reins and organized the event Monday night.
Patrick, Kyle and several other teens drove their green tractors to school and even picked up a police escort in honor of Kaleb.
