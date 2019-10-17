U.S. Senate Ag Committee holding hearing for implementing 2018 Farm Bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — United States Senator Tina Smith is attending the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry hearing Thursday for an update on the implementation of the latest farm bill.
She’ll have the opportunity to ask questions on the programs that she said provides certainty for farmers who are dealing with uncertainty.
Smith said she’ll be asking the Senate Agriculture Committee about how the implementation is going with the price loss coverage or agriculture risk coverage programs, among others.
“How the dairy margin protection program is going and one of my big priorities has been rural broadband and the provisions that I wrote on rural broadband I’m going to be asking about that as well. How is that going and how can we move that forward as quickly as possible?” said Smith.
Smith also stressed concern and interest with the Environmental Protection Agency’s draft policy of future production targets for biofuels recently released that some said did not add up to what President Trump promised nearly two weeks ago.
“The proposals that they put out there are really half-a-loaf, they don’t get us to where they need to be, so we’re going to have to keep on pushing on this and frankly, it’s really disappointing,” said Smith, "because American agriculture doesn’t need this, we need help and not this kind of bait and switch.
The notice did not change the proposed volumes of renewable fuel required in 2020 and 2021. A link to the EPA draft proposal is attached here.
