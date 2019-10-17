Watonwan County authorities searching man wanted for criminal sex conduct

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Watonwan County search for a man wanted for first-degree criminal sex conduct with a child.
Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office says Herson Omar Marroquin has an active warrant on him for two counts of the first-degree child rape charges as well as four other counts of criminal sexual conduct charges.
Law enforcement says Marroquin may also be going by the name Samuel Infante.
If you have any information that would help locate Marroquin, contact the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office
The sheriff’s office wants to remind any potential tipsters that anonymity is guaranteed.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.