WEM’s Lamont paves way for winning culture

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Volleyball team became Gopher Conference champions for the second consecutive year Tuesday.
The Buccaneers finished the regular season with a 28-2 record and are currently ranked second in the state, behind only Mayer Lutheran.
One notable milestone for the team came earlier in the season when Head Coach Crystal Lamont recorded her 300th victory during her storied career.
“The recognition goes to all the athletes I’ve had over the years,” Lamont said.
Lamont has helped build a culture of success with the Buccaneers for the past 13 years.
“We really bought into the building process of building a family and not just trying to go out and win games,” Lamont said.
Winning games ended up being a product of that atmosphere created.
Now the Bucs are a perennial 20-plus win team, and back in 2015, the squad advanced to its first-ever state tournament, where WEM finished the season as state champions after taking down Bethlehem Academy.
“It’s just been fun to see how that worked," said Lamont. "We had so many teams where the first few groups wanted to get to 20 wins, then to be sub-section champions, then section champions and making state appearances. It’s been fun to watch all the girls’ progression, and all the girls that have come through the program should know that they’ve helped build and get us to where we are.”
While all the victories are impressive, it is Lamont’s personality that helps players buy into the program and her coaching philosophy.
“She helps us on and off the court, when we’re having a bad day, she talks to us about it. She’s a big leader and helps us grow as a person not just on the volleyball court, but in school and being a good person to everyone else, not just our volleyball team," senior Delaney Donahue said.
Lamont and the Bucs will try to keep the winning tradition going as the squad hits the court for the Section 2A tournament as the No. 1 seed.
WEM’s first match will be on Oct. 24 against the winner of Martin County West and Mankato Loyola.
