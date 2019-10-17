Windom K9 Officer “Bruno” receiving protective vest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Windom K9 Officer receives a new protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization in Massachusetts.
The K9 Officer, named Bruno, will wear the vest protecting him from potential stab and bullet wounds.
The vest is being donated by the group called "Vested Interest in K9s," and will be embroidered with a commemoration for a fallen Duluth Police Officer.
Windom Police say the vest will arrive within eight to ten weeks and is valued up to $2200.
