Authorities: Woman killed in St. Paul crash was from St. Peter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — An 18-year-old St. Peter woman was killed in a car crash in St. Paul on Thursday evening.
The victim has been identified as Sulekha M. Abdi.
According to St. Paul police, the crash had occurred in the Battle Creek neighborhood.
Police report that Abdi was thrown from a vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction. Also in the vehicle with Abdi were five other people. Some other occupants in the car with Abdi suffered critical injuries.
Witnesses told the St. Paul Police Department that the first people to respond to the scene of the crash were good Samaritans, including a doctor who happened to be nearby at the time of the crash.
The St. Paul Police Department says the crash remains under investigation.
