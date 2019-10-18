BEA Girls Tennis advances to the state tournament

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth Area Girls Tennis team is going to the state tournament.
The squad recently punched their ticket after beating St. James Area in the section championship game.
“It’s so exciting, we went two years ago and it’s just so much fun to go back for my senior year and with these amazing people, I love all of them and we’re all so close and it’s just so much fun to get to experience this great thing with all of them,” Macie Stevermer, Buccaneers’ senior, said.
“I’m super excited this is the best time of the year, all I look forward to,” Arika Howard, Buccaneers’ junior, said.
The squad went to state back in 2017 but missed the chance by a hair last year. This season they were determined to do whatever it took to make another appearance at the tournament.
“That was their goal at the beginning of the season and we lost last year 3–4 in the finals and that was the goal, their slogan this year was one team, one dream and that was a dream that they had after being so close last year and they wanted to really get back to the state tournament so they stayed focused and we made it, so their dream became true,” Konny Wolff, Buccaneers’ head coach, said.
The girls agree that a big part of their success stems from the connection they share.
“We’re really close, small town, so we know each other, we’re really close, we talk about things that most teams probably don’t talk about. We laugh, we have a lot of memories together,” Te’a Armstrong, Buccaneers’ junior, said.
“We’re just, just like a family, all the girls get along and they play so well together and our trips we take, they really represent Blue Earth well and it’s just a fun group of girls to work with,” Wolff said.
On Tuesday the Buccaneers will begin their state journey competing against Rochester Lourdes.
“I’m looking forward to the competition because it’s always fun to play people who are that good because it makes you play better too. To come out with a win I think we just need to stay positive and play our game,” Howard said.
“It’s going to be tough but anything can happen, so we’ll just go out there and do our best,” Armstrong said.
The team will travel to the Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis as they begin their state run Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.