Cherry Street bus stop will soon move back to permanent location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Friday that the Cherry Street bus stop will move back to its permanent location at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The temporary transit hub on Second Street was created to serve riders as crews worked on completing the Cherry Street reconstruction project.
City of Mankato staff will be on location to assist as needed during the transition.
More information about public transportation options in the Mankato area can be found by visiting the City of Mankato’s website.
