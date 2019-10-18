GRAPHIC: Video shows man throw woman’s body in dumpster; police capture suspect

October 18, 2019 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 11:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) -Police in Colorado say they took a suspect in custody after a woman’s body was found in a dumpster.

Sgt. Frank Ortega confirmed that Antonio Cuevas, originally a person of interest in the case, is in custody as a suspect Friday evening. He is expected to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Pueblo police were called to the area of Ivywood Lane and Vinewood Lane near S. Pueblo Boulevard at about 9:23 in the morning on Thursday. At first, officers weren't sure if a body had been dumped or if it was some type of prop for Halloween. The entire dumpster was towed from the scene by authorities.

A woman’s body was found inside a suitcase in the dumpster. Police are reporting the woman had a very distinctive clown tattoo. When she was found she was wearing an Air Force T-shirt and M&M candy shorts. Her identity has not been released to the public as of Friday at 6:15 p.m.

A suspect, who police now believe was Cuevas, was caught on surveillance footage in the area at about 6:42 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect can be seen taking the suitcase out of the trunk of the car and tossing it into the dumpster.

Cuevas also had a warrant for parole violation. Cueva's wife, Melanie Ann Cuevas, was also arrested for a criminal impersonation warrant.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (542-7867).

