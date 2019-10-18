KEYC News 12 Weather Forecast

Some light rain moved through the area this morning and then plenty of sunshine for the rest of this Saturday. More wide spread showers will move in Sunday afternoon into your Monday. Tonight, clear with lows falling to near 39. Sunday, starting out partly sunny then cloudy with showers developing in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will be near 64 with winds picking up out of the south around 5-15 MPH. Sunday night, cloudy with showers, slight chance for a rumble of thunder, lows near 45. Monday, cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, highs around 53. Next week expect below average temps with off and on rain.