Le Sueur Co. Sheriff’s Office works to eliminate crime against seniors with TRIAD meetings

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the next TRIAD meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The hour-long meeting will be hosted in the P.W. Smith Conference Room at the Le Sueur County Justice Center, located at 435 East Derrynane Street in Le Center.
TRIAD is a partnership between law enforcement, senior citizens and community groups. The goal of the organization is to reduce crime against the elderly and to reduce the fear of crime that seniors often experience.
To achieve this goal, the Le Sueur County TRIAD group works to promote and facilitate the ongoing exchange of information between law enforcement and the seniors of Le Sueur County.
More information about the Le Sueur County TRIAD organization can be found by visiting their website below.
