Mankato man arrested on drug and assault charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man previously convicted of a felony is arrested at gunpoint on drug charges and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Mankato Public Safety responded to a Mankato hotel early Tuesday morning where a man said Timothy Ayers had hit him in the face.
The alleged victim said he was told by a friend to meet Ayers at the hotel for an unknown reason.
The complaint says that Ayers reportedly approached the victim’s car, opened the door, and according to a witness appeared very angry about something
Ayers allegedly then hit the man and said he would “put a bullet through him,”
Law enforcement executed a search warrant of the room Ayers was staying in at the hotel.
Police say they found a pistol with a serial number that appeared to be altered along with ammunition and 33 grams of a substance testing positive for methamphetamine.
Ayers faces two felony drug charges, assault with a dangerous weapon as well as multiple felony firearms charges related to prior convictions.
He is due in Blue Earth County court Thursday, October 24.
