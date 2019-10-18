Mankato man arrested on drug and assault charges

Timothy Ayers faces two felony drug charges, assault with a dangerous weapon as well as multiple felony firearms charges

A Mankato man previously convicted of a felony is arrested at gunpoint on drug charges and assault with a dangerous weapon. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By Sean Morawczynski | October 18, 2019 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 4:38 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man previously convicted of a felony is arrested at gunpoint on drug charges and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Mankato Public Safety responded to a Mankato hotel early Tuesday morning where a man said Timothy Ayers had hit him in the face.

The alleged victim said he was told by a friend to meet Ayers at the hotel for an unknown reason.

The complaint says that Ayers reportedly approached the victim’s car, opened the door, and according to a witness appeared very angry about something

Ayers allegedly then hit the man and said he would “put a bullet through him,”

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of the room Ayers was staying in at the hotel.

Police say they found a pistol with a serial number that appeared to be altered along with ammunition and 33 grams of a substance testing positive for methamphetamine.

Ayers faces two felony drug charges, assault with a dangerous weapon as well as multiple felony firearms charges related to prior convictions.

He is due in Blue Earth County court Thursday, October 24.

