New Ulm United Soccer Club searching for answers after field vandalism

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm United Soccer Club is searching for answers after an unknown suspect, possibly two suspects, drove onto Mueller Soccer Field, causing damage to the grass.
The soccer club believes the incident took place last Wednesday or Thursday.
The damage ranges from goal to goal and sideline to sideline.
They estimate damages to be around $4,000 to $8,000 and are raising money to help with the costs.
Due to upcoming winter weather, the club can't start working on the field until next spring.
They will reseed the grass next fall.
“My biggest thought behind the preparation of the field is sports injury. If the field has ruts or if there’s damage, we as a soccer club try to fix that so our players are safe," said club President Michael Shaneman.
They are working with the city to potentially put a gate around the field.
