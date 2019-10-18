Small Business Development Center receives substantial grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Small Business Development Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato has been awarded a $274,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The grant will allow them to continue the level of services they’ve been doing for the last decade.
This includes assisting people to get their small businesses off the ground, as well as helping communities with their small business development efforts.
Regional Director Mike Hahn says the center was awarded the grant because southern Minnesota is considered a hotbed for entrepreneurs.
“With the college, the university and the number of higher education institutions within the region, that’s a big plus. Our proximity to where the hotbed is for entrepreneurship, the Twin Cities, we are looked at as an alternative, given the fact that we have the infrastructure here.”
This grant was one of 13 awarded under the Business Development Competitive Grant Program.
