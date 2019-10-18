VINE Faith in Action will host a human trafficking presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is scheduled to host a human trafficking presentation from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.
Mark Chadderdon, an investigator with the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, will share information on greater Minnesota collaborations to combat human trafficking.
Chadderdon is also the president and founder of Minnesota’s South Central Investigator’s Coalition, which is a coalition that tracks, investigates and prosecutes individuals involved in sex trafficking.
The human trafficking presentation will be hosted at the VINE Adult Community Center, located at 421 East Hickory Street in Mankato. The presentation is free for VINE members and open to the public for a $5 admission fee.
For more information or to register, visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.