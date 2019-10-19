Authorities: 2 Iowa deputies and suspect wounded in shootout

Authorities investigate the scene after multiple law enforcement officers were shot Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Stuart, Iowa. A man opened fire on sheriff's deputies serving a warrant at a central Iowa apartment complex overnight, wounding two of them and setting off a gunbattle in which he, too, was wounded, authorities said Friday. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP) (Source: Zach Boyden-Holmes)