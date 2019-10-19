Commerce Drive construction project nearing completion

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato motorists can rejoice as the Commerce Drive construction project is almost in the rearview mirror.
Crews are preparing for that final lift of asphalt from Roe Crest Drive to Lookout Drive.
Currently, they are finishing up curb and gutter until they move down to take care of a new pedestrian refuge and island located out in front of Kwik Trip.
After completing these items, the final layer of asphalt will be placed down.
Crews are expecting everything to be done late next week.
