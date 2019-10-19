Community honors late sheriff

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) -The Waseca community came together this morning to lay a former sheriff to rest.
A posse of military department officials, clergy and family ushered to the church in honor of the late Merton Schwarz. Schwarz died on October 8 at the age of 100. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1941 where he served in the Pacific Theater.
Schwarz started his career in law enforcement in 1957 with the Waseca Police Department and was sheriff from 1976–1983.
