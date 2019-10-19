Crystal Waters Project is restoring water quality with help from community members

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Crystal Waters Project was established in 2012 to clean up the Lake Crystal watershed and Crystal Lake that drains into the Minneopa Creek.
The Crystal Waters Project is working to reduce the number of algae in the lake and restore water quality.
Community support from residents, the agriculture community, the City of Lake Crystal and the Soil and Water Conservation District are doing their part to clean up the water.
The most recent project to improve water quality is the shoreline restoration at Robinson Park, made possible with a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“This area used to be a beach and that was pretty much abandoned when the lake quality went down so far, so the lakeshore restoration was meant to stabilize the beach so it wasn’t eroding into the water, and then we planted native plants and sedges along the lakeshore to stabilize the soil and provide habitat to animals and pollinators,” said board member and volunteer for the Crystal Waters Project, Gina Cooper.
The project’s current campaign is to keep leaves out of the lake with their “Rake for the Lake” program where Lake Crystal residents rake leaves to the curb where they will then be picked up to prevent the phosphorus from the leaves being washed into the lake.
