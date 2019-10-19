Kids enjoy youth pheasant hunt

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin County Pheasants Forever chapter hosted its third youth pheasant hunt.
With the motto “no child left indoors,” the chapter gave kids the chance to hunt pheasants under one–on–one guidance with an experienced mentor.
“The whole idea of the day is to get kids off the couch and bring them out," said Pheasants Forever President Joe Maidl.
Before hitting the field, kids ages 12–17 practiced various shooting training and fire arm safety activities at the Fairmont Trap Club, such as archery trap and pistol shooting.
The chapter is also dedicated to teaching and practicing conservation. A favorite part for one youth member.
"I like the conservation with the wildlife and helping other birds populate and all that, said Brennan Boltjes.
And for another it’s the bringing of people together.
“That we get to come together alot, sometimes a year. Meet new people and go hunting together. I’m just really thankful for pheasants forever,"said youth member Isabella Schroeder.
Members of the chapter are also excited about their upcoming pollinator event in November, where kids will learn about the importance of bees and plant wildflowers.
