Madelia hosts Fiesta Against Breast Cancer to advocate for women to schedule mammograms

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic partnered with downtown Madelia’s La Plaza Fiesta restaurant for a special event.
MCHC set up an interactive display inside the restaurant for what was called Fiesta Against Breast Cancer.
The scene was filled with the color pink, including different specialized pink food items on the menu and pink décor.
Though, most importantly, attendees got a chance to see a visual of the 3D mammogram technology that MCHC offers as well as learn the importance of simply scheduling a mammogram appointment.
“We just want to make sure, no matter where you receive care, that you do get your mammograms and you do do yourself breast exam, and you take care of yourself, because we as women unfortunately sometimes let our own health care come to the side,” radiology manager at MCHC Melissa Hunt said.
There were different hands on ways individuals could learn how to do a self–check and an opportunity to donate money for the American Cancer Society.
