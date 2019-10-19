MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato continues to search for ways to solve high sediment levels in the Minnesota River, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says water quality regulations have made a big difference from decades ago.
The department said the river was a lot more degraded in the mid-20th century than it is now.
They said before water quality legislation, there was a lot more raw sewage and inappropriate dumping of waste in the river.
“Since then we have improved water quality standards and improved wastewater management, as well as a lot of conservation efforts on the landscape to try to improve the water that’s coming to the river. And that’s really what we can work on moving forward," said Tony Sindt, a Minnesota River Specialist with the fisheries department in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Today’s high sediment levels can impact fish by clogging their gills and negatively impact different habitats.
