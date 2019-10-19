Salvation Army preps for Run for Shelter 5k, men’s shelter seasonal opening

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Salvation Army is getting ready for their second Run for Shelter 5k to promote homelessness awareness.
The race is on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army, with registration starting at 9 a.m.
Last year, the race raised $18,000.
Those interested in participating in the race can visit their website.
Their men’s shelter also opens on Nov. 1 and will be open nightly from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to men who are in need of emergency shelter.
“Homelessness is fairly invisible to regular people like you and myself. And it is an issue in Mankato as it is in larger cities, and there’s definitely a need for emergency shelter," said Business Director Leslie Johnson.
The shelter is open through March 31.
They have 33 beds, showers, laundry, lockers and meals.
The Salvation Army is also still hiring support staff for the shelter.
