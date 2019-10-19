Silo Art painting begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Painting of the anticipated silo art project in Old Town Mankato has begun.
Internationally recognized Australian artist Guido van Helten began his work on the 122–foot tall ardent mills grain silos. The artist says this may be one of his largest artworks to date.
The project has been in the works for six years. Through fundraising and donations the goal of 250,000 for the project was met back in May.
The mural located right across the Minnesota River and along Hwy 169 and Hwy 14 is anticipated to be tourist attraction.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.