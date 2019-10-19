Waseca High School upperclassmen rally around young girl being bullied at school

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Seven Waseca High School upperclassmen rallied around an elementary student who was being bullied.
Eight-year-old Gracelynn Hertzog attends Sacred Heart School in Waseca and has been a victim of bullying for years.
“It first started when she was in kindergarten and it was so bad, you know, she would beg my sister to not let her go to school even though she loved school and as a kindergartner she shouldn’t feel that way, she’s in third grade and it’s still happening and it’s getting worse and more people are joining in,” said Gracelynn’s aunt, Victoria Hertzog.
Gracelynn was bullied about her weight and the color of her skin, but on Friday, Oct. 11, seven Waseca High School upperclassmen intervened and knew exactly what they had to do.
“Oh yeah, right away, there was no second thought,” said Brock Bye, a senior at Waseca High School.
“I was all in right away because I don’t like when that stuff happens,” said Zach Hoehn, a junior at Waseca High School.
Gracelynn’s aunt, along with her uncle, also a student at Waseca High School, took matters into their own hands.
“He sent a message out to a group chat wondering if we would be interested in helping his niece with her problem and it just seemed like the right thing to do,” said Luke Osweiler, a junior at Waseca High School.
The seven students surprised Gracelynn at school during lunch with a pizza party just for her and homemade shirts that said whose team they were on.
“At first I didn’t see it, but when they all stood up I did,” said Gracelynn Hertzog.
“Some of them were kind of like, oh, a bunch of big kids surrounding Grace, and they were just thinking, it’s pretty cool how they have all this pizza, and they kind of want to be with them,” said Bye.
“It’s really big, it’s really big, especially for her getting bullied for darker skin and I have darker skin, that even makes it bigger and that we could stop that,” said Gracelynn’s uncle, Jacob Hertzog, a senior at Waseca High School.
“Hopefully it will show them that bullying is not okay and if they see one they should help out the person or go tell the teacher,” said Hoehn.
“Yeah, it kind of shows other students that bullying isn’t okay and that we need to start fighting against it and I think it will help other kids start to realize what they’re doing,” said Erika Hertzog, Gracelynn’s aunt and a junior at Waseca High School.
They said their efforts are already making a difference.
“I think that this will help, I don’t think she’s had any issues since then. I’m sure if there’s more problems we can do it again or do something different,” said Justin Azure, a senior at Waseca High School.
“It’s more important how she feels. It’s good that we made her day and so far we haven’t heard any problems, so I think we solved it,” said Marco Cruz, a junior at Waseca High School.
