Young runners take over day one of the Mankato Marathon weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Friday marked day one of the highly–anticipated Mankato Marathon events.
Saturday’s festivities will be centered on the full marathon, but Friday’s events were all about the kids.
Toddlers converged on Myers Field House for the Diaper Dash and Toddler Trot all vying for first place.
The race was easy for some, but it posed as a challenge for others.
With day one in the books, event organizers say overall participation has reached its peak.
“Our numbers are so phenomenal, we have capped out for the largest 5K in history and the 10 years and both of those races closed over the weekend,” Visit Mankato Sports Director Joy Leafblad said.
Plenty of fun festivities inside before things moved outside.
The slightly older kids made their way to MSU-Mankato’s track for the KidsK.
There were two races. One for those 6 and under and one for 7 to 12.
This was the first year the event was held on the track and it made for an exciting environment.
“I get excited for the marathon every year,” runner McKenna Baumann said.
The full marathon kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and the 10K at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
