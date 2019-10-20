Culvert repair to restrict lanes on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of the greater Mankato area are advised to expect lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 169 beginning as early as Tuesday, Oct. 22, weather permitting.
The Highway 169 southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane for approximately two weeks, while the northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane for approximately one week. The lane restrictions will take place in the area of Seven Mile Park between Mankato and St. Peter.
Traffic lanes are being reduced in both directors to accommodate crews working on repairing a culvert under Highway 169 near Seven Mile Park that has become damaged and plugged.
