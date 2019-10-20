South Central Minnesota appoints new director

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -South Central Minnesota Pride appointed a new executive director.
Jeni Kolstad has officially accepted the position. Kolstad has volunteered for SCMN Pride since 2006 and in the last year served as Interim Executive Director.
She worked closely with the former director Jessica Flatequal who passed away earlier this year and plans to continue to build on the success Flatequal left behind.
“I’m looking forward to being a strong leader here in Mankato for the LGBT community and further in the South Central Minnesota area. Engaging with other non-profits and other businesses and continue to grow with the success we’ve had in the past many years," Kolstad said.
Executive Director is a volunteered position ... and Kolstad says she is ready to devote her time. She looks forward to continuing Pride Fest and creating new events for the LGBT community, including more youth–based programs.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.