Blue Earth County implements waste finding tool
By Ryan Sjoberg | October 21, 2019 at 5:40 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 6:21 PM

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Earth County has launched a new tool to assist residents with where to put their waste disposal and recycling.

Waste Wizard allows citizens to look up different items, mainly complicated ones like TV’s and other products with a screen, to find out how to properly dispose of them.

Once a term is searched, residents will have information about curbside disposal options, drop-off locations within Blue Earth County and any special instructions.

“We get lots of calls every week on ‘where does this go?’ Depending on the person that’s around in the office, answers can be different if the people aren’t working in the waste and recycling crew," Recycling Coordinator Molly Cjellesbig said. "The reason this tool is really great is it gives residents that one stop shop where they’ll get the same answer every time.”

